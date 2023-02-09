UrduPoint.com

Joint Session Offers 'special Prayer' For Quake Victims In Turkiye, Syria

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 12:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Joint Session of the Senate and National Assembly on Wednesday offered 'special prayer' for the departed souls in the deadliest earthquake in Turkiye and Syria in which almost 11,500 people had lost their precious lives as per last reports.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Turkiye was a time-tested friend of Pakistan and it had always played a significant role in Pakistan's trying times.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor leading the prayer sought Allah Almighty to bless the quake victims in the 'Aala Eleeyeen' besides early recovery of the injured.

For the departed souls of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bus-car accident in which 30 people lost their precious lives, Jamaat-e-Islami's MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali prayed to the Almighty to rest the victims in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also offered Fateha on the sad demise of Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar's brother on this occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

