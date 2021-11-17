Joint sitting clears Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 20-2021

The Joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 20-2021 aimed at avoiding misuse of money in any illegal activities like terrorism, sectarianism, money laundering, discord, distortion or the activities declared illegal by any national or international law

The bill was moved by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, Charities in a welfare society perform a pivotal role in uplifting of the poor and needy people which are made with an object to get religious piousness as well as to serve the deserving human beings in order to enable them to become equally good citizens.

The confidence and trust of the charity makers require utilization of their financial resources endowed for the purpose, in accord with their religious commands as well as the internationally recognized principles of humanity to the effect.

So, it becomes necessary to make effective provisions for registration, administration regulation and facilitation of the charities so as not only to encourage the resourceful people who endow their sources for the welfare of mankind but also ensure the receipt, registration, administrator, regulation and utilization of the charities just for the purposes of human uplift.

It is also necessary that the charities may not be misused in any illegal activities like terrorism, sectarianism, money laundering, discord, distortion or the activities declared illegal by any national or international law.