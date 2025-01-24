Open Menu

Joint Sitting Of Parliament Passes Four Bills, Defers Four

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Joint Sitting of the Parliament here on Friday passed four bills including [The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2021] with majority votes.

The other bills included, the Bill further to amend the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950 [The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the Bill to provide for the establishment of the National Institute of Technology [The National Institute of Technology Bill, 2024] and the Bill to provide for the establishment of National Excellence Institute [The National Excellence Institute Bill, 2024]. The bills in the house were tabled by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, MNA Zehra Wadood Fatmi and Senator Manzoor Ahmed.

The Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that unfortunately no body opposed from the opposition of these bills.

The speaker adjourned the joint sitting of the parliament till February 12, 2025. Another four bills including the National Commission for Human Development (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology, Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023] and the National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023] were deferred on the request of Minister for Federal education Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

