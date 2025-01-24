Joint Sitting Of Parliament Passes Four Bills, Defers Four
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Joint Sitting of the Parliament here on Friday passed four bills including [The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2021] with majority votes.
The other bills included, the Bill further to amend the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950 [The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the Bill to provide for the establishment of the National Institute of Technology [The National Institute of Technology Bill, 2024] and the Bill to provide for the establishment of National Excellence Institute [The National Excellence Institute Bill, 2024]. The bills in the house were tabled by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, MNA Zehra Wadood Fatmi and Senator Manzoor Ahmed.
The Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that unfortunately no body opposed from the opposition of these bills.
The speaker adjourned the joint sitting of the parliament till February 12, 2025. Another four bills including the National Commission for Human Development (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology, Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023] and the National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023] were deferred on the request of Minister for Federal education Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.
APP/zah-sra-tmg
Recent Stories
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt affirmative to dialogue: Rana Sanaullah6 minutes ago
-
Joint sitting of Parliament passes four bills, defers four6 minutes ago
-
AD organizes training program for cotton’s cultivation6 minutes ago
-
One dead, three injured in firing incident in Nawan Shahr Abbottabad26 minutes ago
-
Joint Sitting of Parliament starts26 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on Anti-rape act held46 minutes ago
-
DC presides over PWD's meeting1 hour ago
-
Restrictions tightened along Srinagar-Jammu highway ahead of Indian R-Day2 hours ago
-
Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to feature pride of KP awards and digital innovation2 hours ago
-
President for responsible AI use to revolutionise education system2 hours ago
-
On Education Day, PM reaffirms resolve for education system to balance AI with human creativity3 hours ago
-
CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless process, minimising in-p ..13 hours ago