Joint sitting of Parliament passes three bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The joint sitting on Tuesday passed three bills which were referred to it after passage of motions from either house of the Parliament.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq moved the Dyslexia Special Measures Bill, 2022 which was passed by the House. The bill aims to provide for special measures for the education of children suffering from dyslexia or associated disorders.

Another bill the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2022 introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwala was also passed. It suggested to increase the tenure of officer bearers of all trade organizations from one year which would improve policy continuity within trade organizations and allow officer bearers sufficient time to initiate and complete projects for the welfare of the Trade in Pakistan.

MNA Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi moved the Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2022 and the joint sitting approved it. The bill aims to provide for regulation of employment of domestic workers in Islamabad Capital Territory and protect their rights. It also suggests to regulate their terms of employment, improve working conditions of service and ensure social protection as well as welfare to them.

A bill the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was deferred on the request of Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar.