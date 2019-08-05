Joint sitting of Parliament to he held on Tuesday to devise strategy on Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Monday announced that a joint sitting of Parliament would be held on Tuesday at 11 am to devise a common strategy on Kashmir issue on behalf of the people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 )

Chairing session of the National Assembly, he said it was in the knowledge of all the members that India had staged a drama and while violating the resolutions of the United Nations had ended the special status of Occupied Kashmir given in its constitution.

The elected representatives of people of Pakistan completely reject this condemnable step of India and protest against it, he added.

The deputy speaker said India had perpetrated oppression against the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and was dropping cluster bombs on people of Azad Kashmir which was forcefully condemned by the whole nation.

In view of the situation it was not possible to carry forward the proceedings of the House therefore the session was adjourned, he added.

The deputy speaker adjourned the National Assembly to meet again on Thursday at 11 am.