Joint Sitting Of Parliament Today To Condemn Despicable Act Of Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden : Marriyum

Published July 06, 2023

Joint Sitting of Parliament today to condemn despicable act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that joint session of the Parliament would be held today in which the highly condemnation incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden would be strongly condemned.

In a tweet, she said that the message of respect for islam and other religions would be given to the world from the forum of Parliament.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also address the Parliament.

Expressing national sentiments, the prime minister will throw light on the steps for such incidents, she said.

The minister said that tomorrow ( Friday) Youm-e-Taqadus Quran would be observed and protest rallies would be organised in the country.

She said that the prime minister had appealed to all political parties and the masses to participate in these rallies.

The minister said that " I condemn desecration of Holy Quran" campaign has also been launched. "She said that the nation, especially youth should participate in this drive and convert Youm-e-Taqadus into a movement.

