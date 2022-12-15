ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday rescheduled the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora at 3 pm on December 20 instead of 4 pm, on same day.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the joint session had been rescheduled by the speaker in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules, 1973, states:"The speaker shall determine when a joint sitting shall be adjourned sine die or to a particular day, or to an hour of the same day: provided that the speaker may, if he thinks fit, call a joint sitting before the date or time to which it has been adjourned or at any time after the joint sitting has been adjourned sine die." The present National Assembly had come into existence following the 2018 general elections.