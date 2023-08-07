Open Menu

Joint Sitting Offers 'Fateha' For Train's Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Joint sitting offers 'Fateha' for train's victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Joint Sitting of the Parliament Monday offered Fateha for victims of yesterday's train accident in Nawabshah, a police official martyred in an attack in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and children drown at Turbat.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha at request of the Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The house also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the train accident.

