UrduPoint.com

Joint Sitting Should Focus On Law & Order: Minister For Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Ms Shazia Marri

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Joint sitting should focus on law & order: Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Ms Shazia Marri

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Ms Shazia Marri on Monday stressed the need to focus on law and order in the country by the joint sitting of the parliament as durable peace could help address all other problems, including the economic crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Ms Shazia Marri on Monday stressed the need to focus on law and order in the country by the joint sitting of the parliament as durable peace could help address all other problems, including the economic crisis.

Speaking on a motion to create awareness and build consensus to resolve national issues, including law & order situation, terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir, foreign policy, climate change impact etc., she said the parliament always played a key role whenever the incidents of terrorism like the Peshawar Police Lines mosque blast and the Army Public school Peshawar attack, occurred.

She endorsed the viewpoint of Senator Raza Rabbani of Pakistan Peoples Party to convene an in-camera sitting of the parliament to thoroughly discuss the facts behind the gory incidents.

The minister stressed that the 20-point National Action Plan (NAP), which was devised on the recommendations of the joint sitting of the parliament, should be completely implemented to avert the reoccurrence of terrorist incidents.

She viewed that extremism and terrorism were interlinked as both the menaces had the same narrative and mindset behind them and the war against the two could not be won until a counter-narrative was devised.

She recalled that despite political differences, her party had supported the NAP as it was important to build a narrative based on principles of unity, faith and discipline.

She said the APS attack and Peshawar Police Line mosque blast had shocked the entire nation and to prevent reoccurring such incidents, "we have to fix ourselves. We have to stop spreading hatred, besides teaching schoolchildren and students of religious seminaries how to promote peace."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Peshawar Army Police Law And Order Parliament Raza Rabbani Jammu Same Pakistan Peoples Party Mosque All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Execu ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din f ..

43 seconds ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders implementation ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders implementation of SC verdict of adopting Urdu ..

44 seconds ago
 About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Ou ..

About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Outside Israeli Parliament - Org ..

2 minutes ago
 Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

2 minutes ago
 PMDC starts issuing registration certificates to l ..

PMDC starts issuing registration certificates to local medical graduates

2 minutes ago
 Regional Police Officer (RPO) hold open court

Regional Police Officer (RPO) hold open court

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.