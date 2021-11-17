UrduPoint.com

Joint Sitting To Consider 29 Bills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The joint sitting of Parliament would consider 29 legislative proposals including government and private members' bills on Wednesday.

It would be the 10th joint sitting of Parliament and has been summoned to meet at 12:00 noon for consideration of important pieces of legislation.

According to the agenda of Joint sitting issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, 29 bills are included in the legislative business which are the Elections {Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Elections (Second Amendment Bill, 2021; the lnternational Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021; the SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National College of Arts lnstitute Bill, 2021; the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Section 4); the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Section 7); the Anti-Rape ( lnvestigation and Trial) Bill , 2021; the Hyderabad lnstitute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Financial lnstitutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Bill, 2021; the University of Islamabad Bill, 2021; the Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Companies (Amendment) Bill , 2021; the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill,2021; the Gwadar Port authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill,2021; COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021; the Al-Karam lnternational lnstitute Bill, 2021 and the lslamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021.

The joint sitting would also consider and decide the fate of Council of Common lnterest's decision regarding population Census 2017, keepin8 in view the reservations of Government of Sindh.

More Stories From Pakistan

