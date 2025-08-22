Joint Steering Committee on AIP discuss development schemes in merged districts

The first meeting of Joint Steering Committee on Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) of merged districts was held here on Friday, with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The first meeting of Joint Steering Committee on Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) of merged districts was held here on Friday, with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Engineer Amir Muqam, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mubarak Zeb, KP Chief Minister’s Advisor on Finance Muzammil Aslam, Additional Chief Secretary Planning & Development KP, representatives of 11 Corps and other relevant Federal and provincial officials attended the meeting.

The meeting held an in-depth discussion on development schemes under the AIP (Accelerated Implementation Program) in the merged districts. Briefings were given by the concerned authorities on various aspects of development projects, particularly the financial situation.

It was decided in the meeting to launch a joint project to provide solar systems to households, build police infrastructure, and strengthen FATA University under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP). The meeting also decided formation of a technical committee comprising federal and provincial officials along with representatives of 11 Corps to set priorities for implementation of development projects under the program.

During the briefing, it was informed that the estimated cost of providing solar systems to households in merged districts is Rs. 13.3 billion.

The meeting stressed the need for joint efforts by the federal and provincial governments to ensure development and restoration of peace in the merged districts. It was agreed that restoring law and order, improving infrastructure, promoting trade activities, and creating employment opportunities would remain top priorities.

Officials informed that the province is facing difficulties due to insufficient release of funds by the federal government for both development projects and current expenditures in the merged districts. It was told that completion of approved projects under AIP requires Rs. 269 billion.

It was further stated that the NFC share for merged districts stands at 4.8%, which is not being transferred to the province. Similarly, compensation for displaced persons from Waziristan has also not been released. Due to this shortfall, the provincial government is spending additional billions from its own resources on merged districts.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that the issue of merged districts is not just a provincial concern but a national one requiring collective responsibility. He said the problem of development funds is linked with the new NFC Award, which the federal government had promised to finalize this month. He stressed that a new NFC Award is both a constitutional requirement and the need of the hour. If implemented and the share for merged districts is allocated, most of their problems would be resolved, he added.

The CM further stated that restoration of peace in merged districts is contingent upon providing employment opportunities and basic facilities to the local population. Participants of the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to work collectively for peace, development, and addressing the longstanding deprivations of the merged districts.