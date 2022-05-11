UrduPoint.com

Joint Steps To Be Taken For Strengthening Bilateral Ties Between Pak, Iran: Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday said that joint steps would be taken to further strengthen the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday said that joint steps would be taken to further strengthen the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Mehran Iskandrian, Director Cultural Center, Iranian Consulate General, Peshawar. Issues of mutual interest and cooperation were discussed on the occasion, according to an official communiqu� issued here after the meeting.

Barrister Saif said, "the people of the two countries are culturally connected and joint steps would be taken to bring them closer together".

He said that the two countries could cooperate in many fields including education, journalism, trade, language and tourism, adding that steps will be taken to promote the teachings of Rehman Baba, Khushal Khan Khattak and other great personalities in Iran, as well as the books of great Iranian poets and writers.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming Pak-Iran joint culture week in the province, in which Pak-Iran culture will be highlighted.

Director Cultural Center Mehran Iskandrian congratulated Saif on the occasion of Eid and expressed his determination to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

