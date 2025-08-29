Joint Strategy Being Evolved To Tackle Climate Change, Build Water Reservoirs: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that a comprehensive strategy is being prepared for the construction of water reservoirs and improved water management in all four provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
He stated that water reservoirs would be built through consultation and complete coordination with the provinces. “Climate change is a reality, and only through effective preparedness can the damages of natural disasters be minimized,” he stressed.
He further underlined that all provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Federation must work together to safeguard people from the adverse impacts of climate change, terming it a national issue that requires collective effort.
According to the prime minister’s office, work is already underway on his directives to formulate an effective policy for timely response to the impacts of climate change and the monsoon. The working paper of this policy will be shared with all provincial governments to devise a joint course of action.
The statement added that once the emergency situation subsides, the prime minister will convene a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of all four provinces, along with the heads of relevant institutions. The prime minister of AJ&K and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan will also be invited to the session.
Recent Stories
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
NAPA to suspends classes and performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive starts from Monday till 7th September.1 minute ago
-
UAJK organizes academic session to discuss knowledge building1 minute ago
-
Drug pusher sentenced to 5 years in prison1 minute ago
-
UAJK collaborates HEC, UNFPA and ACT to assist students1 minute ago
-
Three of a family die from generator gas1 minute ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are not bound by party politics; their concern is Pakistan itself1 minute ago
-
Kite-making unit unearthed1 minute ago
-
Joint strategy being evolved to tackle climate change, build water reservoirs: PM2 minutes ago
-
Health CEO inspects flood relief camp2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner DIKhan assumes additional charge as CEO WSSC2 minutes ago
-
Criminals arrested2 minutes ago
-
15 flood relief camps established in Gujrat2 minutes ago