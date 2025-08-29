Joint strategy being evolved to tackle climate change, build water reservoirs: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that a comprehensive strategy is being prepared for the construction of water reservoirs and improved water management in all four provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He stated that water reservoirs would be built through consultation and complete coordination with the provinces. “Climate change is a reality, and only through effective preparedness can the damages of natural disasters be minimized,” he stressed.

He further underlined that all provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Federation must work together to safeguard people from the adverse impacts of climate change, terming it a national issue that requires collective effort.

According to the prime minister’s office, work is already underway on his directives to formulate an effective policy for timely response to the impacts of climate change and the monsoon. The working paper of this policy will be shared with all provincial governments to devise a joint course of action.

The statement added that once the emergency situation subsides, the prime minister will convene a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of all four provinces, along with the heads of relevant institutions. The prime minister of AJ&K and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan will also be invited to the session.