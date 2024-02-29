Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad has said that a joint strategy for drainage has been chalked out by contacting the city institutions so that practical measures can be taken to save the public from trouble during the expected rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad has said that a joint strategy for drainage has been chalked out by contacting the city institutions so that practical measures can be taken to save the public from trouble during the expected rains.

He said this after meeting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and while visiting various areas of the city along with Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi and related officers on Thursday.

He said that due to the special interest and instructions of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab regarding the arrangements in the city in view of the forecast of possible rains in Karachi, all relevant departments including the Municipal Metropolitan Corporation have been put on alert.

Deputy Mayor Karachi inspected Nehr e Khayam, Mahmoodabad drain, Sindh Secretariat drain, Railway Gate, Glass Tower drain and other places and issued instructions to the concerned officers for necessary works.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad also contacted all the town chairmen and directed them to adopt a coordinated strategy in view of the rains.

He said that effective strategies are being adopted to keep clear , chokepoints in the drains so that rainwater can be drained off quickly and surrounding communities are protected from overflow. All machinery and pumps used during rainy season have been m brought to chokepoints and other important places so that they can be used immediately to complete the drainage work at any time.

Salman Abdullah Murad said that due to the forecast of rain, an emergency has been declared in KMC and an emergency desk has also been set up in the Municipal Services Department for this purpose, which will be active 24 hours a day for the next three days.

It will be ensured that full and continuous communication is maintained between all the concerned departments, institutions and officers during rains and if there is any obstruction, it should be removed immediately, he added.