Joint strategy finalized to expedite relief, rehabilitation work in flood affected areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub, on Sunday visited flood-affected areas of Mingora, Swat, to review the rehabilitation and relief efforts underway.
Chairing a high-level meeting, a joint strategy was devised to further speed up recovery measures and ensure maximum support for the affected communities.
Reiterating the government’s commitment, Minister Ayub said restoring mobility and providing relief to flood victims remained the top priority.
He added that necessary funds had already been released to expedite rehabilitation and development initiatives across the flood-hit areas.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Fazal Hakim Khan, Adviser on Housing Dr Amjad Ali, District Chairman Akhtar Khan, Members of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Naeem and Ali Shah, Member of National Assembly Saleem-ur-Rehman, Mayor Babuzai Shahid Ali, and Mayor Bahrain Shahid Ali, chaired a meeting to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.
Earlier, the minister inspected Makan Bagh, Bangladesh, Mula Baba, Swat Press Club, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Office, Mingora, and other damaged sites.
He was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), Swat, Tanveer-ur-Rehman, along with all Tehsil Municipal Officers of the district.
Briefing the minister, the WSSC CEO said that restoration of drinking water supply schemes, repair and cleaning of sewerage and drainage lines, and clearance of mud and debris from roads and streets were in full swing.
He added that emergency response teams and heavy machinery had been deployed in the worst-hit areas to provide immediate relief to residents.
Minister Arshad Ayub lauded the efforts of WSSC Swat and the district administration, while instructing them to further accelerate the pace of work.
He emphasized that all available staff and machinery should be mobilized and, if required, additional workers should be arranged from outside sources to avoid any delay in the relief operations.
