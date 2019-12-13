UrduPoint.com
Joint Strategy To Stop Desecration Incidents Need; Qadri Urges Muslim Leaders In Jordan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:47 PM

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:47 PM

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday urged the representatives of Muslim countries to devise a joint strategy to stop the incidents of desecration of Holy Quran and sacred personalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday urged the representatives of Muslim countries to devise a joint strategy to stop the incidents of desecration of Holy Quran and sacred personalities.

Addressing the meeting of the General Council of the Religious Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jordan, he strongly condemned the desecration of the holy Quran by an extremist in Norway last month and stressed enhancing the role of mosques and prayer leaders for character building and teaching moral values and creating exemplary tolerant society, a message received here said.

The ministers of member countries lauded the suggestion of Qadri and agreed for holding detailed discussions, to impede the frequent desecration incidents, in the next meeting scheduled to be held at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Indonesia, Gambia, Jordan and Palestine.

