Joint Strategy Underway For Security Of Chinese Nationals, Companies In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:51 PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has assured Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong that measures are being taken for foolproof security of the Chinese citizens and companies working in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Sunday said that a joint strategy was being formulated for the security of Chinese nationals and companies in Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that the region got great importance due to the changing situation in Afghanistan. He added long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was important for the region and for the world.

He expressed these words during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong to Pakistan who visited him at his residence to discuss different matters of mutual interests between both Pakistan and China.

The Interior Minister gave this assurance after the Chinese Embassy’s statement asked Islamabad to conduct a thorough investigation into the Gwadar suicide attack and severely punish the perpetrators and take practical steps to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

The Chinese embassy in a statement had said earlier, “At the same time, relevant departments at all levels in Pakistan must take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again,”.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan would continue playing its role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan and for a stable government in the country. He stated that the government of Pakistan was providing full assistance to those leaving Afghanistan.

“Measures for foolproof security are being taken in this regard,” Rashid told the Chinese envoy.

He said: “No one can become a hurdle in the relations and joint ventures between Pakistan and China,”.

The Chinese envoy said that a number of Chinese companies were working in Pakistan on several projects. He said Beijing was thankful to the interior ministry for the provision of facilities to its nationals working in the country.

