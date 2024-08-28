Joint Team Of Cantt Boards, Rwp Admin Formed To Clear Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A joint team of Cantt Boards and Rawalpindi district administration was formed here on Wednesday to clear encroachments particularly from the banks of Nullah Lai.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak along with Station Commander, Rawalpindi, Ahmed Nawaz while presiding over an anti-encroachment and cleanliness meeting directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens through concerted efforts.
The Commissioner said that the purpose of holding a joint meeting of Cantt Boards and the administration is to further improve mutual coordination and cooperation. The issue of jurisdiction should not arise anywhere in the city in public welfare work, he said.
Along with the elimination of the encroachments, the de-silting of the Nullahs should also be completed within shortest possible time frame, Engineer Aamir Khattak added.
Five tributaries of the Nullah Lai fall within the boundaries of the Cantt Boards, Engineer Aamir Khattak said adding, like other tributaries, their timely distillation is also essential.
The Commissioner instructed the authorities concerned that full support should be provided to Cantt boards for cleaning and desalination project.
The anti-encroachment operation should be divided into ward and road-wise and clear the respective areas. Special attention should be given to the elimination of permanent encroachments, he directed.
Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the administration was making efforts to provide a clean environment to the people. The number of garbage transfer stations should be increased in Rawalpindi, he said.
A suitable place should be identified for setting up a temporary transfer station in each tehsil, he instructed.
The Station Commander Rawalpindi, Ahmed Nawaz said, “Our aim is to ensure cleanliness of all the areas, enhance efficiency of the manpower and optimal utilization of the resources.”
“We will work together to make the measures taken for public convenience effective,” he added.
