Joint team of NAB, FIA conducts raid on office of Distt Zakat Committee

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) ::A joint team of National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday conducted raid on office of district Zakat Committee Timargara and took all files in an embezzlement case into custody .

On the orders of the provincial government, the team has started investigation into alleged embezzlement in distribution of a consignment of rice received under the head of donation in the month of Ramadan this year.

The joint team took all necessary documents from the office of Zakat Committee and started investigation after which all the alleged accused would be taken to task.