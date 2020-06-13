UrduPoint.com
Joint Teams Clear 596,000 Hectares Land From Desert Locust

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:49 PM

Joint teams clear 596,000 hectares land from desert locust

Joint teams clear 596,000 hectares land from desert locust

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The joint teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other departments have so far treated a total of 596,000 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operation in the vulnerable districts of the country.

According to NDMA spokesman, the authority has carried out the survey of over 339,000 hectares of area under locust attack in last 24 hours.

The teams carried out both aerial and ground spray of 5,630 hectare of land in last 24 hours.

Some 3,100 hectare area of Balochistan, 1,300 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,200 hectare area of Sindh and 300 hectare area of Punjab have been cleared from locust during the last 24 hours.

The aerial spray has been carried out at 300 hectare of land in Killa Abdullah area of Balochistan.

The spokesman said a total of 45 districts including 29 of Balochistan, 9 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three of Pinjab and four of Sindh had been invaded by the locust swarms.

In Balochistan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishk, Quetta and other districts have been hit by desert locust.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Karak, Kurram , Aurakzai, Khyber areas were affected with locust attacks.

Locust swarm were spotted in Attock, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan districts in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

In Sindh, the affected areas included Khairpur, Sanghar, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari and Jamshoro.

