UrduPoint.com

Joint Training Drill Between RSLF, Pakistani Troops Culminate At Khairpur Tamewali: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Joint training drill between RSLF, Pakistani troops culminate at Khairpur Tamewali: ISPR

The joint training exercises between Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) and Pakistani troops culminated at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The joint training exercises between Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) and Pakistani troops culminated at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) on Tuesday.

The training provided an excellent opportunity for the troops of both brotherly countries to enhance their tactical & technical skills and professional abilities through mutual exchange of respective operational experiences, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange ISPR Saudi Khairpur Tamewali Karachi Port

Recent Stories

No Details on 'Poisoning' of Abramovich, Ukraine D ..

No Details on 'Poisoning' of Abramovich, Ukraine Delegates, Issue Raises Concern ..

1 minute ago
 US Does Not Train Ukrainian Troops in Poland, Prov ..

US Does Not Train Ukrainian Troops in Poland, Provides Advise Instead - EUCOM Co ..

1 minute ago
 Residents of merged districts to avail Sehat Card ..

Residents of merged districts to avail Sehat Card Plus from April : Taimur Khan ..

1 minute ago
 Two ARC officers dismissed in harassment case

Two ARC officers dismissed in harassment case

1 minute ago
 Two-day PIDE's RASTA Conference concludes

Two-day PIDE's RASTA Conference concludes

5 minutes ago
 White House Phone Logs Sent to US House January 6 ..

White House Phone Logs Sent to US House January 6 Committee Have 7-Hour Gap - Re ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.