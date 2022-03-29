Joint training drill between RSLF, Pakistani troops culminate at Khairpur Tamewali: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The joint training exercises between Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) and Pakistani troops culminated at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) on Tuesday.

The training provided an excellent opportunity for the troops of both brotherly countries to enhance their tactical & technical skills and professional abilities through mutual exchange of respective operational experiences, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.