Joint Training Of Investigating Officers, Prosecutors To Prove Professional Standards Of Probe

Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

Joint training of investigating officers, prosecutors to prove professional standards of probe

The Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) on Monday started a one-week Joint Training of Investigating Officers and Prosecutors for Improving Professional Standards of Investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal Judicial academy (FJA) on Monday started a one-week Joint Training of Investigating Officers and Prosecutors for Improving Professional Standards of Investigation.

Addressing the participants in the inaugural ceremony, Director General of the Academy, Hayat Ali Shah stated that," Prosecution is one of the main planks in the Criminal Justice System. Both, the Investigating Officer and Prosecutor are the key players of the Criminal Justice system and their Professional Ethics demand that they must be impartial, fair and truthful." "Investigating Officers and Prosecutors should discharge their duties fairly and fearlessly and with full sense of responsibility attached to their position," he added.

Besides the faculty members, the erudite resource persons, subject specialists and experts will impart them training on subjects/topics like " Special Witnesses: Prosecution Perspective", " Evidence: The Judges Perspective " , " Common Errors in Investigation," Effective Prosecution", " Medical Jurisprudence" , " Police Investigation" , " Digital Forensics", Leadership and Emotional Intelligence", Human Rights and Rule of Law" , etc.

Moreover, Syndicate discussion, Syndicate presentations, Mock trail Activity,and Plenary Discussion Evaluation also form an integral ingredient of this week-long training at the FJA.

