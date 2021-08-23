Joint tree plantation campaign launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A joint tree plantation campaign by All Sindh Tajir Ittehad and Green Karachi Safe Karachi was launched at the Aram Bagh Park the other day.

Chief guest Sarwat Aijaz, head of Sunni Tehreek, planted a sapling and also prayed for the success of the campaign.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman Saleem Rajput said that due to environmental pollution, on the one hand, the intensity of hot weather was increasing in the country and on the other hand, various diseases were being spread due to its negative effects.

All Sindh Tajir Ittehad's General Secretary Maqsood Faraz said that an awareness campaign would be launched in the business community regarding tree planting.

Founder and Chairman Green Karachi Safe Karachi Faheem Ahmed thanked Patron-in-Chief of Green Karachi Safe Karachi Saleem Rajput, Chairman All Sindh Tajir Ittehad Kashif Sabrani and SHO Aram Bagh and all other members for their cooperation.

All Sindh Tajir Ittehad Vice Chairman Saleem Rajput, General Secretary Maqsood Faraz, Senior Vice Chairman Hussain Qureshi, Finance Secretary Aafreen Siddique, Joint Secretary Muhammad Zaki, Press Secretary Hameer Khan, Event Committee Convener Anwar Ghauri, Fahim Sheikh, Fahim Ahmed, Asif Raza Qadri, Abdul Qadir, Usman Ghani, Fahim Deewan, Siraj-ul-Haq, Shafi Dawood, Muhammad Saeed Abbasi Advocate and others were present.