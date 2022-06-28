UrduPoint.com

Joint Ventures Worth Millions Discussed With Saudi Investors: FPCCI President

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Joint ventures worth millions discussed with Saudi Investors: FPCCI President

President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has expressed his satisfaction over a high-profile, bilaterally well-attended and extensive session of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has expressed his satisfaction over a high-profile, bilaterally well-attended and extensive session of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council.

The session was meant to enhance the trade volume and exploring avenues for joint ventures, said FPCCI statement on Tuesday.

The all-encompassing session was organized on business-to-business format in the presence of trade officials and tangible ventures worth millions were discussed, he added.

Sheikh apprised that business, industrial and trade communities of the two sides had never been that confident before on the potential areas of cooperation as the bilateral diplomatic, defence, economic and trade ties are at an all-time high.

He emphasized that the negotiations to sign Pak-GCC FTA were at an advanced stage and Pakistan should greatly benefit from the perks that would come with it. Pakistan should target IT and IT-enabled services exports to Saudi Arabia, along with skilled workforce in Information and Communication Technologies.

Highlighting other areas, FPCCI Chief said that value-added textiles, leather products, footwear, handicrafts, sports goods, pharmaceuticals, surgical goods, gems and jewelry, rice, fruits and vegetables and construction materials could fetch major additional orders from Saudi Arabia worth billions of Dollars annually. And, that was the only sustainable way to curtail Pakistan's trade deficit which was expected to be close to $48 billion when the final figures come out for the fiscal year 2021 ' 22.

Qasim Naveed Qamar, special advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and public-Private Partnership, maintained that Sindh Government would encourage the efforts of FPCCI in all ways possible to enable the apex body promote industrialization; generate employment and accelerate economic activities in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Sports Exports Business Jewelry Saudi Arabia Textile All From Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

SMC chalks out contingency plan to ensure cleanlin ..

SMC chalks out contingency plan to ensure cleanliness: Muhammad Ali

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine, climate, hunger: the G7 action plans

Ukraine, climate, hunger: the G7 action plans

4 minutes ago
 Efforts for breast cancer awareness have started t ..

Efforts for breast cancer awareness have started to yield results: Samina Alvi

4 minutes ago
 Wimbledon courts chief has global vision for tenni ..

Wimbledon courts chief has global vision for tennis on grass

4 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes supplementary budget of Rs234.9 ..

KP Assembly passes supplementary budget of Rs234.98 bn for fiscal year 2021-22

4 minutes ago
 Comprehensive security plan devises during Eid: SS ..

Comprehensive security plan devises during Eid: SSP Khairpur

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.