Joint welfare drive launched for poor, disabled citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal and Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmed Shah have announced a series of joint initiatives aimed at improving support for underprivileged and disabled citizens in Pakistan.

In a meeting the two ministers agreed to enhance cooperation between their ministries, with a focus on creating a centralized data-sharing system to streamline aid for economically disadvantaged patients.

The system is intended to ensure timely and effective delivery of healthcare and welfare services.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Kamal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure. “Provision of quality healthcare is a shared national responsibility, and we are taking practical steps to enhance services for the marginalized,” he said.

Minister Shah announced that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has been directed to procure wheelchairs for persons with disabilities, describing it as a step toward supporting their dignity and mobility.

He added that all institutions under the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation will be brought under a unified national framework to enhance coordination and impact.

To improve accessibility, Shah also instructed that facilitation desks of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and other major public hospitals be made more efficient and responsive to public needs.

The two ministries will prepare a joint working paper outlining the strategic framework for collaboration. “This partnership will bring positive change to the lives of the lower-income population,” Minister Kamal said.

The meeting marked a new phase in cross-ministerial efforts aimed at delivering inclusive, people-centered services to Pakistan’s most vulnerable citizens.