UrduPoint.com

Joint Working Group Formed For Best Traffic Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Joint working group formed for best traffic management

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A joint working group comprising various departments was constituted for ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on roads.

A spokesperson said here on Thursday that a first meeting of the working group was held at the office of traffic police which was attended by the officers from traffic police, regional Transport Authority, National highways Authority, Patrolling police, Rescue-1122, Metropolitan Corporation, Motorway police, Environment Department, and Road Engineering Department.

The meeting unanimously evolved a strategy for bringing down ratio of road accidents, removal of encroachments, improving parking system, ensuring fitness of public transport, stopping overloading and over speeding on highways as well as smoke emitting vehicles on roads, marking lines, lanes and zebra crossing on all roads, repair of roads, maintenance of traffic signals, street lights etc.

Meanwhile, CTO with Chief Officer Municipal Corporation held a meeting with traders and loader transport union and took them into confidence for improving traffic flow in all the eight bazaars of clock tower chowk and removal of encroachments as well. They also ensured for including their proposals in the agenda of joint working group meeting.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

24 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

27 minutes ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

27 minutes ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve S ..

Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve SDGs

1 hour ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.