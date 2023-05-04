Joint working group formed for best traffic management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A joint working group comprising various departments was constituted for ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on roads.

A spokesperson said here on Thursday that a first meeting of the working group was held at the office of traffic police which was attended by the officers from traffic police, regional Transport Authority, National highways Authority, Patrolling police, Rescue-1122, Metropolitan Corporation, Motorway police, Environment Department, and Road Engineering Department.

The meeting unanimously evolved a strategy for bringing down ratio of road accidents, removal of encroachments, improving parking system, ensuring fitness of public transport, stopping overloading and over speeding on highways as well as smoke emitting vehicles on roads, marking lines, lanes and zebra crossing on all roads, repair of roads, maintenance of traffic signals, street lights etc.

Meanwhile, CTO with Chief Officer Municipal Corporation held a meeting with traders and loader transport union and took them into confidence for improving traffic flow in all the eight bazaars of clock tower chowk and removal of encroachments as well. They also ensured for including their proposals in the agenda of joint working group meeting.