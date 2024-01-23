Open Menu

Jointly Funded E-Mobility Center At LUMS Aims To Drive Electric Vehicle Innovation In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Jointly funded E-Mobility center at LUMS aims to drive electric vehicle innovation in Pakistan

The E-Mobility Research and Development Center, established at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering on LUMS’ Lahore campus, was inaugurated on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The E-Mobility Research and Development Center, established at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering on LUMS’ Lahore campus, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

This center, jointly funded by the United States government and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), aimed to promote the widespread use of electric vehicles in Pakistan by supporting advancements in locally designed electric vehicles, battery solutions, associated electronics, and technical standards, as stated in a news release received here.

The inauguration event, attended by representatives from LUMS, the electric vehicle, and battery manufacturing industry, and USAID’s Power Sector Improvement Activity, marked a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between the United States and LUMS.

Kristin Hawkins, the US Consul General in Lahore, underlined the enduring partnership between the United States and LUMS on the occasion, saying, “Today’s event marks the latest milestone in a decades-long partnership between the United States and LUMS. Just as the United states supported LUMS during its founding, we are pleased to support LUMS as it takes on today’s modern challenges and opportunities through innovative research and education efforts.”

Dr Tariq Jadoon, LUMS Provost, expressed appreciation for the ongoing support from the U.S. government in achieving a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector in Pakistan. He commended the collaborative efforts for laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in partnership with the private sector in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Vehicles Vehicle United States Babar Ali Lahore University Of Management Sciences Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not ..

Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign

2 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in ..

Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in Raja Bazaar area

2 minutes ago
 Hawkins inaugurates e-vehicles R&D center at LUMS

Hawkins inaugurates e-vehicles R&D center at LUMS

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 25

Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 25

3 minutes ago
Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China ..

Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China go out

3 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed after Wall Street records, all eyes o ..

Stocks mixed after Wall Street records, all eyes on earnings

3 minutes ago
 Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hosta ..

Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

5 minutes ago
 Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on G ..

Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital

6 minutes ago
 Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan