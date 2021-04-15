Joiya Posted As SHO KPT
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has notified posting of Sub-Inspector, Akbar Ali Joiya as Station House Officer, Khairpur Tamewali (KPT).
According to a notification issued by District Police Office, Sub-Inspector, Akbr Ali Joiya awaiting posting has been posted as SHO, PS KPT with immediate effect and until further orders.
Joiya has charged his officer as SHO, PS KPT.