Joiya posted as SHO KPT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has notified posting of Sub-Inspector, Akbar Ali Joiya as Station House Officer, Khairpur Tamewali (KPT).

According to a notification issued by District Police Office, Sub-Inspector, Akbr Ali Joiya awaiting posting has been posted as SHO, PS KPT with immediate effect and until further orders.

Joiya has charged his officer as SHO, PS KPT.