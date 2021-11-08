Jokhio murder case: Court extends physical remand of PPP MPA Jam Awais

(@FahadShabbir)

Investigation Officer has informed the court that they need physical remand of the suspect, saying that two other suspects are still at large.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) A local court on Monday extended physical remand of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) member Sindh Assembly Jam Awais Gohram in Nazim Jokhio murder case.

As the hearing commenced, police produced accused Jam Awais before the court to seek his physical remand for further investigation. An Investigation Officer informed the court that two suspects were still at large and police needed to investigate the absconding suspects.

The court extended for three days the physical remand of PPP MPA Jam Awais and directed the police to submit report on the next date of hearing.

Nazim Jokhio was a local journalist who was found dead at the farmhouse of the PPP lawmaker. The autopsy report unveiled that Jokhio was subjected to severe torture.

Police booked MPA and others in the case over charges of killing the journalist.

According to the reports, Jokhio made a clip of the lawmakers’ guests who were out there in the area for hunting of “prohibited birds”. The short clip went viral on social media in which it could be seen that the man in the video tried to shut the camera. Following the incident, Jokhio was found dead at the farmhouse of the PPP lawmaker.

The victim family had accused PPP MPA Jam Awais and got him nominated in the case.

The lawyers present in Malir district court also protested against the MPA when he was produced before the court. They chanted slogans against the accused member of the provincial legislature.