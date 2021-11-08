UrduPoint.com

Jokhio Murder Case: Court Extends Physical Remand Of PPP MPA Jam Awais

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:30 PM

Jokhio murder case: Court extends physical remand of PPP MPA Jam Awais

Investigation Officer has informed the court that they need physical remand of the suspect, saying that two other suspects are still at large.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) A local court on Monday extended physical remand of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) member Sindh Assembly Jam Awais Gohram in Nazim Jokhio murder case.

As the hearing commenced, police produced accused Jam Awais before the court to seek his physical remand for further investigation. An Investigation Officer informed the court that two suspects were still at large and police needed to investigate the absconding suspects.

The court extended for three days the physical remand of PPP MPA Jam Awais and directed the police to submit report on the next date of hearing.

Nazim Jokhio was a local journalist who was found dead at the farmhouse of the PPP lawmaker. The autopsy report unveiled that Jokhio was subjected to severe torture.

Police booked MPA and others in the case over charges of killing the journalist.

According to the reports, Jokhio made a clip of the lawmakers’ guests who were out there in the area for hunting of “prohibited birds”. The short clip went viral on social media in which it could be seen that the man in the video tried to shut the camera. Following the incident, Jokhio was found dead at the farmhouse of the PPP lawmaker.

The victim family had accused PPP MPA Jam Awais and got him nominated in the case.

The lawyers present in Malir district court also protested against the MPA when he was produced before the court. They chanted slogans against the accused member of the provincial legislature.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Hearing Pakistan Dead Murder Police Social Media Lawyers Man Malir Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Japan Mulls Expanding Scale of Free COVID-19 Testi ..

Japan Mulls Expanding Scale of Free COVID-19 Testing Among Population

2 minutes ago
 Japan, US Exchange Views on Regional Agenda - Fore ..

Japan, US Exchange Views on Regional Agenda - Foreign Ministry

13 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on earnings 8th ..

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on earnings 8th Nov, 2021

13 minutes ago
 Computerized FIRs introduced in Peshawar police st ..

Computerized FIRs introduced in Peshawar police stations

13 minutes ago
 Taliban Discuss Afghanistan Situation With UN Food ..

Taliban Discuss Afghanistan Situation With UN Food Programme Chief - Spokesman

17 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects US to Shed Light on Updated Nuclear ..

Moscow Expects US to Shed Light on Updated Nuclear Doctrine at Next Strategic Ta ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.