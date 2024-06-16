Jor Mela concludes at Gurdwara Dera Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The main ceremony of the Jor Mela at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, marking the death anniversary Sikh fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev Ji, concluded with reverence and reflection, here on Sunday.

The event was attended by dignitaries and pilgrims from across the globe, underscoring the unity and resilience of the Sikh community.

In his address, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted Pakistan's commitment to the Sikh community. He promised that the Government of Pakistan was providing all necessary facilities to Sikhs in Pakistan. Arora expressed gratitude to Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, and the Shrines Branch for their efforts in restoring Gurdwaras and preserving Sikh heritage.

He announced significant developments, including commencement of renovation work on the Gurdwara in Jhelum and plans to open another Gurdwara in Faisalabad. He emphasised the Punjab government's dedication to protecting Sikh religious practices, noting the participation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Sikh festivals as a symbol of solidarity.

He also highlighted that Pakistan has become the first country to implement the Sikh Marriage Act, marking a milestone for Sikh rights and recognition.

The Indian Sikh yatrees leader, expressing profound respect for the sacred land, remarked on the unparalleled peace experienced in Pakistan and hoped for continued growth in mutual understanding and peace.

During the ceremony, the Sikh community and the provincial minister were honoured with Saropas for their exceptional services.

The event was attended by Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, Deputy Secretary Owais Abdullah, 'Gaddi Nasheen' Mian Mir Syed Ali Raza, and several members of the PSGPC, including Sardar Bishan Singh, Sardar Mumpal Singh, Sardar Satwant Singh, and Satwant Kaur.

Arrangements for Indian Sikh pilgrims were notably comprehensive, with accommodations at Gurdwara Sahib featuring mobile air-conditioning units to combat the heat. A medical camp, supervised by Dr. Tanveer Mushtaq, provided continuous medical assistance to pilgrims.

As the Jor Mela concludes, Indian Sikh pilgrims will return to India on June 17, taking with them memories of an event that reinforced their spiritual and cultural bonds.