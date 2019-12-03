Jordan fire incident; Zulfi vows to assist families of Pakistani victims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday expressed grief and sorrow over a tragic fire incident in Jordan, which claimed lives of 13 Pakistanis living there.

In a statement issued here, he said the Managing Director Overseas Pakistanis Foundation had been directed to extend all possible assistance to the victims' families, adding, "the ministry is in constant contact with the families of the victims to extend all possible assistance to them.

"Moreover, Zulfi said, the ministry officials could also be approached through telephone and email given at the official website.

Besides, he said any Pakistani living in Jordan and needed any assistance could contact on phone numbers 00962-796912676 and 00692-796417462 with Second Secretary/Head of Chancery Hasnain Haider and Additional Assistant Majid Amin respectively.