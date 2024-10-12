Jordan Keen To Expand Trade Ties With Pakistan: Ambassador Maen
Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of Jordan in Islamabad has expressed keen interest to expand bilateral trade cooperation between Pakistan and his country, through enhanced bilateral cooperation across various sectors including tourism, Agricultural, tourism and health services.
He said that Jordan valued its historical and friendly relations with Pakistan and was keen to further enhance its trade ties with it for mutual benefit.
The ambassador remarked this while talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Usman Shaukat, who called on him on Friday evening.
According to the details, the delegation which included Vice President Fahad Barlas, and EC member Falak Anjum discussed with the ambassador the matters related to bilateral trade, investment opportunities, networking & chamber to chamber connectivity and exchange of trade delegation to explore the potential cooperation between the both countries.
RCCI President Usman Shaukat in his remarks reiterated RCCI’s commitment to facilitating joint ventures, promoting bilateral trade, and enhancing investment opportunities. He highlighted the chamber’s readiness to assist in organizing business forums, exchanging trade delegations, and cultural exchange programs to strengthen bilateral economic ties between the two nations.
He further reiterated that RCCI would work tirelessly to support initiatives aimed at mutual growth and development, ensuring a prosperous partnership between Pakistan and Jordan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious Targeting in India; Shamim Shawl calls for collective stance against Islamophobia11 minutes ago
-
Fake Urea factory sealed in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader slams PTI agenda as 'Harmful to Pakistan's Interests'11 minutes ago
-
‘Kashmir Freedom Movement recognized as legitimate fight for self-determination'41 minutes ago
-
Consensus on constitutional amendments soon: Irfan Siddiqui11 hours ago
-
President arrives after concluding visit to Turkmenistan12 hours ago
-
Power sector overhaul to slash electricity prices soon: Energy Minister12 hours ago
-
PTI aims to sabotage SCO summit: Rana Sana13 hours ago
-
SU drivers, other employees to undergo drug tests for maintaining a safe environment13 hours ago
-
Saba Qamar becomes UNICEF's first child rights ambassador in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Mine martyrs of relatives end protest in Duki after assuring them by ministers13 hours ago
-
Governor approves summary of cabinet reshuffle13 hours ago