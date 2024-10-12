Open Menu

Jordan Keen To Expand Trade Ties With Pakistan: Ambassador Maen

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of Jordan in Islamabad has expressed keen interest to expand bilateral trade cooperation between Pakistan and his country, through enhanced bilateral cooperation across various sectors including tourism, Agricultural, tourism and health services.

He said that Jordan valued its historical and friendly relations with Pakistan and was keen to further enhance its trade ties with it for mutual benefit.

The ambassador remarked this while talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Usman Shaukat, who called on him on Friday evening.

According to the details, the delegation which included Vice President Fahad Barlas, and EC member Falak Anjum discussed with the ambassador the matters related to bilateral trade, investment opportunities, networking & chamber to chamber connectivity and exchange of trade delegation to explore the potential cooperation between the both countries.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat in his remarks reiterated RCCI’s commitment to facilitating joint ventures, promoting bilateral trade, and enhancing investment opportunities. He highlighted the chamber’s readiness to assist in organizing business forums, exchanging trade delegations, and cultural exchange programs to strengthen bilateral economic ties between the two nations.

He further reiterated that RCCI would work tirelessly to support initiatives aimed at mutual growth and development, ensuring a prosperous partnership between Pakistan and Jordan.

