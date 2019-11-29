Jordan to support Pakistan to cope with issue of malnutrition: Princess Sarah

(@FahadShabbir)

Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan has assured Pakistan full cooperation to cope with the issue of malnutrition.The assurance was extended by her during a meeting with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan has assured Pakistan full cooperation to cope with the issue of malnutrition.The assurance was extended by her during a meeting with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr.

Zafar Mirza in Islamabad.

The Jordanian Princess said resources will be provided from different organizations to Pakistan with the cooperation of Islamic Bank.Dr Zafar Mirza said the government has prepared a program valuing five hundred and thirty eight billion rupees to address the issue of malnutrition and stunted growth.

He said we are working closely with the provinces to meet the challenge.