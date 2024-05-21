Jordanian ambassador desires for enhancing trade ties with Pakistan

Ambassador of Jordan Dr Maen A.M. Khreasat, paid an official visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and called on President RCCI Saqib Rafiq here Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Ambassador of Jordan Dr Maen A.M. Khreasat, paid an official visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and called on President RCCI Saqib Rafiq here Tuesday.

During the meeting, a wide range of areas for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations between Jordan and Pakistan were discussed.

Ambassador Maen said that Jordan valued its historical and friendly relations with Pakistan and was keen to further enhance its trade ties with it for mutual benefit. He said that his country was keen to expand bilateral trade with Pakistan in various sectors including tourism, agricultural and health services.

President RCCI, Saqib Rafiq on the occasion assured the Ambassador of RCCI's full support in fostering stronger economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Jordan.

He emphasized RCCI's commitment to facilitating joint ventures, promoting bilateral trade, and enhancing investment opportunities.

President Rafiq highlighted the chamber's readiness to assist in organizing business forums, trade delegations, and cultural exchange programs to strengthen the ties between the two nations.

He reiterated that RCCI would work tirelessly to support initiatives aimed at mutual growth and development, ensuring a prosperous partnership between Pakistan and Jordan.

On the occasion, matters related to economic partnerships, tourism promotion, investment opportunities, networking collaboration & educational cooperation were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, former President Malik Shahid Saleem, Executive Committee member Malik Mudassar Maqbool and Ch. Akram.

Later, President Saqib Rafiq presented chamber memento (souvenir) to ambassador Maen Kherasat.