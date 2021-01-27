UrduPoint.com
Jordanian CJCS Calls On Army Chief, Lauds Pak Army's Professionalism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

Jordanian CJCS calls on Army Chief, lauds Pak Army's professionalism

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Chairman Joint Chief of Staff (CJCS) Jordan Armed Forces appreciated professionalism of Pakistan Army and its continuous efforts for regional peace and stability, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS said: "Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Jordan and Pakistan Army looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Jordan Armed Forces."During the meeting matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.

More Stories From Pakistan

