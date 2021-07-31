UrduPoint.com

Jordanian Envoy Lauds PAF's Rising Indigenous Capacity In Aviation Industry

Sat 31st July 2021

Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

Ambassador of Kingdom of Jordan Ibrahim Al Madani Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air (PAF) Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here at his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Kingdom of Jordan Ibrahim Al Madani Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air (PAF) Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here at his office.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release.

Ambassador Ibrahim Al Madani commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The air chief said Pakistan and Jordan had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between Royal Jordanian Air Force and the PAF.

The air chief also emphasised upon the significance of further deepening relations between both the air forces.

