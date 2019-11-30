UrduPoint.com
Jordanian Princess Meets Qureshi; Lauds Government's Priority To Address Malnutrition

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:23 PM

Special Adviser of the United Nations World Food Programme on Mother and Child Nutrition Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi wherein she appreciated the government's ongoing efforts to improve food security and decrease the incidence of malnutrition in the country.

During the meeting held at the Foreign Office on Friday, Princess Sarah Zeid spoke high of the leadership of Pakistan for prioritizing the issue of malnutrition in their agenda, said a foreign office press release.

Welcoming the Princess, the foreign minister lauded the WFP's commitment to Pakistan, especially its efforts in addressing malnutrition and stunted growth in the country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also shared with the Princess the vision of the government, based on which it had devised people-centric policies.

While elaborating on key initiatives undertaken by the government, the foreign minister referred specifically to its flagship Ehsaas programme which aimed at lifting people out of poverty, including through addressing malnutrition and stunted growth.

In line with the purpose of the visit, the foreign minister also invited to the meeting a select group of civil society representatives working on the issue of malnutrition, specifically in women and children.

Huzaifa Ahmad, founder of Rizq, Faisal Jamil, Founding member of Robin Hood Army, and Hafsa Naeem, Chief Operations Officer of Tayaba attended the meeting and provided valuable input.

Princess Sarah was on a four-day visit to Pakistan, during which she also called on the prime minister and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar among others, and undertook a field visit to Balochistan.

