Jordanian Princess Sarah Zeid calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan, who is also the World food Program (WFP) Ambassador and Special Advisor on Nutrition, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

Princess Sarah Zeid was accompanied by Ms.

Lauren Ruth Landis, Director Nutrition WFP, Finbarr Curran, Country Director WFP, Mageed Yahya, Director for UAE and GCC Regions WFP and Mohamed Amine Hilal, Lead Alternative Finance WFP.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and senior officers were also present.