ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):COMSTECH (the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - OIC) will organise an international online seminar on "Current Status of Science, Technology and Innovation in OIC Member States" on June 22.

The COMSTECH Spokesman said on Friday that the former Prime Minister of Jordan Prof. Dr. Adnan Badran would address the international online seminar with his talk on 'Current Status of Science, Technology and Innovation in Muslim World' on the same day at 3pm.

The Lecture is open to join through ZOOM by scientists, researchers, academicians and general public of OIC member states, he said.

Key points of the lecture will include the need of investing in to research, higher education, knowledge-based economy, human capital, innovation, use of new technologies in industry and agriculture, development of new goods and services, unemployment, poverty, problem-oriented research, creation of startups along with statistical snapshot of current status of OIC member states in science and technology sector, the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention her that Prof. Badran is also a chancellor of the University of Petra, and chairman, Board of Trustees of the University of Jordan.