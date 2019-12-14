Jorian road 100-bed General hospital project approved

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab government has approved final plan for construction of 100-bed General hospital on Joryan Road in the area of Chakri

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th December, 2019) Punjab government has approved final plan for construction of 100-bed General hospital on Joryan Road in the area of Chakri.Punjab Government has also allocated 93 kanals land to hospital.This project will cost 50 corers.

The work on this project will start from March 2020.

This project will be completed in record time duration of 2 yearsMinister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that proper Emergency ward will be established in this new hospital including Gynae and other wards.He further said that establishment of this new hospital will reduce burden of patients over city's major hospitals and will also help local population in seeking new jobs nearest to their residencies.