Joseph congratulates Muslims on Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 06:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Christian spiritual leader and Archbishop of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad, congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the blessed month of Ramzan observing that Muslim brothers are requested to make special prayers for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued here, he said that Ramzan is a month of blessings, love and mercy for our Muslim brothers and sisters.

In this month, all Muslim brothers and sisters actively participate in fasting, austerity, prayer and charity and help each other without discrimination, he said and added that the month of Ramzan is also a month to promote Christian-Muslim unity and love.

He said, "I as an archbishop, on behalf of the Christian nation and myself, wish all my Muslim brothers and sisters, government officials, officers and youth of Pakistan Army, the higher judiciary and lawyers community, civil society and everyone special and ordinary a hearty congratulation on the month of Ramzan and I pray that this month will bless the whole world and especially in the country of Pakistan, it became a means of promoting peace, security, brotherhood and human love.”

