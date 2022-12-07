Josh Malihabadi, a poet of revolutionary thinking: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Josh Malihabadi was a poet of revolutionary thought, ideas and a fearless, audacious person.

Speakers said at the "Josh National Literary Conference" in connection with his 128th birthday organized by the Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Qamar Jahan Foundation Dr Jamal Nasir said that Josh had made himself known with his revolutionary speech, and we have to make the young generation aware of his revolutionary message, knowledge and his literature services.

Expressing the personality and poetry, he paid great tribute to Josh Malihabadi.

Iftikhar Arif, while speaking, said that his poem "Hussain and Revolution" covers his revolutionary thoughts and concepts.

There was a message of awakening in his poetry, while his speech expressed his heartfelt feelings against imperialism, he added.

Professor Dr Maqsood Jafri said that Josh's love for the urdu language forced him to migrate to Pakistan.

After moving to Pakistan, Josh Malihabadi was continuously involved in writing poetry and organizing literary conferences.

Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Josh was the leader of the Pakistani literary world and belonged to both modern and ancient schools of thought. He thanked the government for naming a road after Josh in Islamabad.

Dr Shazia Akbar said that much research had been done on Josh's thoughts and words. "We should not forget these personalities associated with knowledge and literature", she added.