Josh Malihabadi Paid Rich Tribute

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:06 PM

Josh Malihabadi paid rich tribute

Josh Literary Conference was arranged to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of great legendary revolutionary poet Hazrat Josh Malihabadi by Josh Adabi Foundation and Josh Memorial Committee in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Josh Literary Conference was arranged to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of great legendary revolutionary poet Hazrat Josh Malihabadi by Josh Adabi Foundation and Josh Memorial Committee in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The conference was presided over by prominent scholar Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi while Syed Wajid Bukhari.

Chairman Qamar Jehan Foundation Dr Jamal Nasir was chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi said that Josh Malihiabadi a great freedom fighter and he created awareness among masses about Pakistan Movement through his poetry.

Chairman Qamar Jehan Foundation Dr Jamal Nasir said that poetry and prose of Josh is integral part of literature. Syed Wajid Bukhari said that Josh is national hero. Farrukh Jamal and Tabasum Ikhlaq grandson and granddaughter of Josh threw light on the personal life of Josh Malihiabad.

