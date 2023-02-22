Josh Malihabadi remembered at Punjab Arts Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Josh National Literary Seminar was held in collaboration with Josh Adabi Foundation on the 41st death anniversary of the revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi in Punjab Arts Council.

The seminar was presided over by Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jafari while Naheed Manzoor was the chief guest on the occassion. Addressing the participants, Chairman Josh Literary Foundation Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Josh Malihabadi's literature is the identity of Pakistan.

He created new enthusiasm in the freedom movement through his poetry.

Naheed Manzoor said we have to make the young generation aware of the revolutionary message of Josh Malihabadi, his services for knowledge and literature are a part of history. Professor Maqsood Jafri said that Josh's poetry and Josh's prose are both great and praise worthy.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Josh Malih Abadi was a poet of revolutionary thought, fearless, brave and audacious person. His words seem to teach us humanity. His fiery speech and thoughts used to make people determined to fight continuously. In the seminar, Farrukh Jamal, the grandson of Josh, announced that on the demand of Josh Adabi Foundation, CDA should name a highway of G12 to Josh Malih Abadi.

Professor Nawab Naqvi, Naseem Sahar, Shakeel Akhtar, Hasan Abbas Raza, Dr. Farhat Abbas and Prof. Dr. Shazia Akbar read papers on their life and literary services of Josh Malihabdi. A large number of people from the literary circles participated in the seminar.