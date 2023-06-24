Journalism an important pillar of democracy: Uzbek Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Oybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, has said that Journalism was an important pillar of democracy as it provided a platform for citizens to share their views, uncover the truth and hold the powerful accountable.

Journalists play a vital role in society as a source of news and information, he said adding that they help educate people about the world and help people understand their place in society and ongoing events. He said that on June 27, 1906, in Tashkent, the first ever Central Asia Uzbek newspaper was published under the title "TARAQQI." The Ambassador expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to celebrate the Day of Journalism in Uzbekistan held at the Uzbekistan Embassy here Saturday. Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Muhammad Asim Khichi was the chief guest at the event.

Explaining the bilateral relations, the Ambassador said that Pak-Uzbekistan friendship had reached new heights. It is high time for diplomats and journalists to further cement brotherly relations and establish re-connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Highlighting the economic cooperation, the Ambassador said that bilateral trade volume between the two countries had reached over 250 million Dollars by the end of 2022 and both sides focused on exploring more avenues of trade and investments in different sectors.

He said that the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Inter-governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation (IGC) was held on February 24 this year in Tashkent. The Envoy further informed that the Road Map agreement to increase bilateral trade up to $1 billion was signed during the IGC meeting, and the next step would be the signing of the Road Map on Industrial cooperation.

He added that the Transit Trade and Preferential Trade Agreements, effective in March of this year, allowed a higher bilateral trade than the previous year.

Talking about the constitution of Uzbekistan, the envoy said that the renewed constitution of Uzbekistan's people opened new horizons for bilateral and multilateral interaction.

He said that the renewed basic law united the society around the idea of building a new Uzbekistan. Explaining the foreign policy of Uzbekistan, he said that his country pursued a peaceful foreign policy aimed at developing bilateral and multilateral relations with states and international organizations.

"Global and regional cooperation processes have reached a new level. My President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's international initiatives have received broad support from the international community. The foreign policy of the New Uzbekistan has led to fundamental changes in the political atmosphere in Central Asia and to the recognition of close inter-connectivity with South Asia and interdependence at the sub-regional and global levels".

He said that Presidential elections in Uzbekistan would be held on July 9 this year.

Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Muhammad Asim Khichi, the chief guest of the event, while addressing the audience, said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations based on common faith, shared history and deep-rooted historical and cultural linkages.

He said that to enhance bilateral relations between both countries, the people-to-people exchanges were significant as it would connect the people and provide an opportunity to understand each others' culture. Moreover, journalists can play a vital role in highlighting the countries' bilateral relations and economic development, he added.

Talking about the role of journalism in Pakistani society, he said that media was considered the fourth pillar of the state. In Pakistan, the media is vibrant and plays its role in educating the people by highlighting the public perceptions about governance and issues before the government, he expressed.