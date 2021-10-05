UrduPoint.com

Journalism Important Pillar Of State: SACM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:22 PM

Journalism important pillar of state: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information and Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar on Tuesday said that journalism was an important pillar of the state and positive media reporting provided an opportunity for the government to reform its policies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information and Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar on Tuesday said that journalism was an important pillar of the state and positive media reporting provided an opportunity for the government to reform its policies.

He said this during an introductory meeting with media persons in the committee room of Directorate General Public Relation (DGPR).

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar and DGPR Saman Rai were also present on the occasion.

The SACM said the importance of journalism was an undeniable fact because positive journalism gave an opportunity for better decisions making to resolve social and administrative problems.

During the meeting, Hasaan Khawar said the identification of social problems and proposals for their solutions would always be welcomed and at the same time it was also the responsibility of media to highlight the government efforts and initiatives aimed at the welfare of the public.

Hasaan Khawar said his doors were always open for the media persons and they could contact him anytime for the government's stance about any issue.

Later, SACM Hasaan Khawar met with the officers of DGPR and said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was serving the masses and a significant improvement in health, education and other sectors was quite visible.

"Now it's our responsibility to spotlight the services, performance and achievements of thegovernment, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Same Media Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Stoltenberg Says Reports of US Leaving Afghanistan ..

Stoltenberg Says Reports of US Leaving Afghanistan Without Consulting NATO Factu ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs early finalize proposed loc ..

Chief Minister directs early finalize proposed local govt draft

3 minutes ago
 Teachers' role highlighted on Int'l Teacher Day

Teachers' role highlighted on Int'l Teacher Day

3 minutes ago
 UN Says No More Details So Far From Ethiopia on Ex ..

UN Says No More Details So Far From Ethiopia on Explaining Decision to Expel 7 O ..

3 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO Must Interact With Russia to ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Must Interact With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War, Arms ..

10 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment operation to begin in Latifabad ..

Anti encroachment operation to begin in Latifabad from Oct 6

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.