Journalism important pillar of state: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information and Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar on Tuesday said that journalism was an important pillar of the state and positive media reporting provided an opportunity for the government to reform its policies.

He said this during an introductory meeting with media persons in the committee room of Directorate General Public Relation (DGPR).

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar and DGPR Saman Rai were also present on the occasion.

The SACM said the importance of journalism was an undeniable fact because positive journalism gave an opportunity for better decisions making to resolve social and administrative problems.

During the meeting, Hasaan Khawar said the identification of social problems and proposals for their solutions would always be welcomed and at the same time it was also the responsibility of media to highlight the government efforts and initiatives aimed at the welfare of the public.

Hasaan Khawar said his doors were always open for the media persons and they could contact him anytime for the government's stance about any issue.

Later, SACM Hasaan Khawar met with the officers of DGPR and said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was serving the masses and a significant improvement in health, education and other sectors was quite visible.

"Now it's our responsibility to spotlight the services, performance and achievements of thegovernment, he added.