Journalism Plays Vital Role In Democratic Societies; Chairman PMYP
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday said that journalism played a very important role in democratic societies and parliamentary reporters were doing excellent coverage of the Parliament.
Talking to a delegation of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) here at his office, Mashhood reiterated the importance of youth in nation-building and assured the PRA representatives that the government, through the Youth Programme, remains committed to supporting the young people of Pakistan in every possible way.
He said that persons associated with the media industry could also avail the facility of modern training courses started by PMYP.
Mashhood said that journalists have an important responsibility regarding the supremacy of the Constitution and the stability of democracy.
The PRA representatives on the occasion praised Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan for his tireless efforts in the realm of youth empowerment and development.
The representatives acknowledged that Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan was widely regarded as one of the best choices for championing youth causes, noting his deep commitment to providing opportunities for young Pakistanis and creating a pathway for their success.
The PRA also highlighted his strategic initiatives aimed at fostering skill development, educational opportunities, and overall growth for the nation’s youth.
President PRA Usman Khan, Secretary General Naveed Akbar and others were present.
