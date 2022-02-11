Journalism sets direction for society: Hasaan Khawar

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar has said that new comers in the field of journalism must keep a strict check on fake news in this fast growing digital age

He was addressing the concluding session of the seminar of Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals at Punjab University on Friday.

He said, "Journalism is the fourth pillar of the state and sets the direction for society." SACM said that promotion of higher education was the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and in this regard, a target of establishing 21 new universities had been set, out of which 6 universities had already been established including first women's university in DG Khan.

Responding to questions from media representatives on the occasion, he said that elements trying to derail the country would never succeed in their designs.

Usman Buzdar would continue his mission of public service, he added. Hasaan Khawar said that nothing important had happened on political landscape for opposition since the inception of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

While praising the 'Doctoral Programe' of Punjab University for the media students, he advised the students to use it objectively and increase their professional expertise.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed was also present.

