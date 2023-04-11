Close
Journalist Abass Kassar Passes Away In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Journalist Abass Kassar passes away in Hyderabad

Senior journalist and member of Hyderabad press club, Abass Kassar passed away here late Monday night. He was 84

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior journalist and member of Hyderabad press club, Abass Kassar passed away here late Monday night. He was 84.

Abass Kassar, who remained affiliated with several English language newspapers, breathed his last after a brief illness.

The funeral prayer of the deceased journalist was offered in Badin district and was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

A number of journalists, civil society activists, workers of social and political parties, relatives and friends attended the funeral prayer.

The office bearers of Hyderabad press club, different groups of Hyderabad union of journalists expressed condolences to the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul.

More Stories From Pakistan

