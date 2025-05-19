Journalist Achar Khaskheli remembered on his death anniversary

A graceful memorial event was organized at Waryah House, Tando Adam, to pay tribute to the late Achar Khaskhali, a prominent journalist, writer, and passionate advocate for the preservation of archaeological and historical sites in Sindh

The event was hosted by social leaders Ali Nawaz Thaeem, Moula Bux Khaskhali, and Ali Raza Thaheem.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of political, literary, academic, and journalistic figures. Among the attendees were Chairman of the Municipal Committee Tando Adam, Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, Secretary of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Tando Adam, Muhammad Akhlaq Waryah, Qaumi Awami Tehreek’s Zubair Makorani, SUP District Sanghar President Comrade Muhammad Khan Panhwar, Senior journalists Wafa Raza Baloch, Ashiq Hussain Saand, and Riaz Hussain Sanjrani as well as Imran Hingoro, Awami Press Club President Mumtaz Thaheem, and Sindh Press Club President Khalid Khaskhali.

Academic representatives included Government New Aligarh Postgraduate College Principal Professor Yad Hussain Shaikh, Professors Sikandar Malokhani and Mukhtiar Maka, and President of Bhitai Arts Council Abdul Sattar Sand and Abdul Razzaq Solangi of Sindh Awami Sath also participated.

Speakers paid glowing tributes to Achar Khaskhali, noting that his contributions to journalism, history, culture, and education will be remembered for generations. They said his tireless efforts for the revival of Sindh’s heritage, his organization of literary conferences, cultural festivals, traditional games, and women's empowerment forums have left an indelible mark on Sindh’s social history. They described him as a multi-talented and committed personality.

Achar Khaskhali's brothers Ghulam Nabi Khaskhali and Nabi Bux Khaskhali along with senior journalist Wahid Bux Channa, Mashooq Sand, Ramzan Shaikh, Zia Qureshi, Hasnain Saand, Ehsan Shah, Azad Anwar Panhwar, and former secretaries of Sindhi Adabi Sangat, including Mansoor Bijoro, Dodo Panhwar, Sagar Dehraj, Abdul Kareem Gaho, Javed Khaskhali, Dadan Khaskheli and Asif Chandrigar also attended the ceremony.

A special prayer was held for the departed soul. The event concluded with soulful performances by singers Faheem Khaskhali and Ghulam Nabi Khaskhali, who paid musical tribute to the late Achar Khaskhali.